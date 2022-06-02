Father/son duo sentenced to prison time for participating in January 6th, 2021 U.S. Capitol riot

A federal judge has sentenced an Austin man and his father to prison time for their participation in the U.S. Capitol riot on January 6th, 2021.

30-year-old Daniel Johnson of Austin and his father, 51-year old Daryl Johnson, of St. Ansgar, Iowa admitted to entering the building through a broken window and pushing through a police line once inside. Daniel Johnson will serve a term of four months in prison, while Daryl Johnson will serve 30 days in prison.

The judge in the case also determined that both men must also pay $2,000 each in restitution. Defense attorneys for both men had sought probation and no jail time in the case. In a plea deal that was agreed to in mid-December, the government agreed to drop other charges in the case, including disorderly conduct, entering a restricted building and demonstrating in a Capitol building.

The men also agreed that the riot caused an estimated $1.5 million in damage to the Capitol building.