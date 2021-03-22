Fatigue cited in crash near Gaylord

Fatigue could have been a factor in a crash in a single-vehicle crash in Sibley County last week.

The crash happened at 7 a.m. Thursday on 441st Ave, just south of 286th St, about three miles southeast of Gaylord.

The Sibley County Sheriff’s Office says Derek Sejrup, 21, of St. Peter was northbound on 441st Ave in a Chevy Impala that traveled off-road, hit a field approach, then came to a stop in the ditch.

“Driver fatigue is believed to be a factor in the crash,” says the sheriff’s press release.

The Impala suffered moderate damage, but Sejrup wasn’t injured, said the release.