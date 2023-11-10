FBI Seized Phones, iPad From New York Mayor Eric Adams In Escalation Of Fundraising Investigation

NEW YORK (AP) — An attorney for New York City Mayor Eric Adams confirmed that the FBI seized phones and an iPad from the mayor this week as part of an investigation into his campaign fundraising.

Boyd Johnson said Friday the seizures happened after an event Monday night.

The seizure of the devices comes days after federal agents searched the Brooklyn home of Adams’ top campaign fundraiser, Brianna Suggs.

Adams said nothing publicly about his phones being seized when he met with reporters on Wednesday.

He said he wasn’t aware of any wrongdoing by members of his campaign team.

Johnson says Adams is committed to cooperating with the investigation.