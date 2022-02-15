February New Year’s Resolutions

Ready to change your life? Well, most New Year's Resolutions won't make it into February. But if your vow involves changing your diet and losing weight here's a tip from the Journal of Clinical Psychology. Make a plan. You are ten times more likely to stick with your diet if you have a definite plan of action, than if you just have the desire. Also, here are five tips to help you lose weight from Shape magazine. They're easy and effective.

Weigh yourself weekly. Research shows that people who step on the scale regularly are more likely to keep lost pounds from creeping back on.

Make this the year you get to know soy. Substituting soy for meat and cheese can slash hundreds of calories and fat grams from your diet.

Add more nuts to your diet. If you add more nuts to you diet, you're increasing the amount of healthy monounsaturated fat you get. And that can help you shed pounds by keeping you full longer.

Keep a food journal. Numerous studies show that people who keep food journals are more likely to lose weight than those who don't. Because it's too easy to forget about all those little snacks you have throughout the day but they really do add up.

. Numerous studies show that people who keep food journals are more likely to lose weight than those who don't. Because it's too easy to forget about all those little snacks you have throughout the day but they really do add up. Cook at home more often. Besides saving you cash, a typical takeout meal has about one thousand to sixteen hundred calories. A home cooked meal will probably be around six hundred to seven hundred calories.