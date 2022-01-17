FEC rejects campaign finance complaint against Rep. Omar

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Federal Election Commission has tossed out a 2019 complaint against Rep. Ilhan Omar from a conservative group alleging the Minnesota Democrat illegally spent campaign funds on her now-husband’s political consulting firm.

The complaint from the Virginia-based National Legal and Policy Center questioned whether Omar’s campaign paid Tim Mynett’s E Street Group for personal travel expenses.

In a unanimous decision, the commission found there was no reason to believe Omar’s campaign “knowingly and willfully violated” federal law or regulations by either “converting campaign funds to personal use” or “improperly reporting payee information.”