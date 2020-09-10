Federal grant for Highway 14 expansion from New Ulm to Nicollet approved

(New Ulm, MN) – A federal grant to fund the Highway 14 expansion between New Ulm and Nicollet has been approved.

Congressman Jim Hagedorn has scheduled a press conference for 12:45 p.m. today at the New Ulm Event Center to announce the approval of the grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation.

Minnesota Representative Jeff Brand confirmed the grant approval with SMN, saying $22 million would go towards expanding the stretch of Highway 14 between Nicollet and New Ulm from a two-lane to a four-lane highway. The project is now fully funded after decades of attempts.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation applied for the 2020 Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development (BUILD) Transportation Discretionary Grant program in March after lawmakers passed legislation allowing the application.