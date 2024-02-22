Federal judge affirms MyPillow’s Mike Lindell must pay $5M in election data dispute

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A federal judge has affirmed a $5 million arbitration award against MyPillow chief executive Mike Lindell. The judge ruled Wednesday in favor of a software engineer who challenged data that Lindell says proves China interfered in the 2020 U.S. presidential election and tipped the outcome to Joe Biden. Lindell says he plans to appeal. Lindell is a prominent promoter of false claims that voting machines were manipulated. He launched his “Prove Mike Wrong Challenge” as part of a “Cyber Symposium” he hosted in South Dakota in 2021. The arbitrators ruled in favor of engineer Robert Zeidman last year.