Federal judge upholds Minnesota’s extended ballot counting

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A federal judge has upheld a Minnesota state court agreement that allows the counting of absentee ballots received up to seven days after Election Day as long as they are postmarked on or before Nov. 3.

U.S. District Judge Nancy Brasel ruled Sunday night that the Republican plaintiffs in the case don’t have standing and denied their motion for a preliminary injunction. Attorneys for the plaintiffs plan to appeal.

Citizens’ rights group the Alliance for Retired Americans calls the ruling a victory for common sense. A conservative group backing the lawsuit says it will cast doubt on the election’s legitimacy.