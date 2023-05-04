Feds charge 45 people in takedown of 2 Minneapolis gangs

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Federal authorities have announced racketeering and other charges against 45 members or associates of two major Minneapolis street gangs for crimes including seven homicides, plus numerous drug trafficking and firearms violations. U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger said Wednesday that the takedown targeted the Highs, who are based in north Minneapolis, and the Bloods, who operate primarily on the south side. And he says charges are coming against a third gang, the Lows from north Minneapolis. All but two of the suspects are in custody. Around two dozen of them were arrested in recent days, he said, while several were already in custody.