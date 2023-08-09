Feedback needed for proposed changes to Mankato’s transit system

The City of Mankato is continuing the process of developing its Five-Year Transit Plan.

Input gathered from the first phase of the project has been used to help create two draft concepts for the public to provide input on. One scenario proposes potential improvements that can be made within the existing budget; the other proposes additional changes that can be made if funding is available.

The community may offer feedback and ideas in a variety of ways:

In-person Events on Thursday, August 17

11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Blue Earth County Library, 100 E. Main St.

5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Alive After Five, Grand Lawn, 10 Civic Center Plaza

Online

Additional feedback will help develop a draft Five-Year Transit Development Plan that will be shared for public comment. A goal of this work is to help improve the City’s current system while planning for future transit needs.

The project website has more information about the transit planning efforts.