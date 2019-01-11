FEEL GOOD FRIDAY

In the weeks leading up to Duane Sherman‘s 96th birthday on December 30th, the WWII veteran hoped to receive a few birthday cards in the mail. Unfortunately, this didn’t happen due to the fact that he’s outlived most of his old friends.

His daughter Sue decided to take matters into her own hands — pleading via social media for strangers to brighten her father’s day with a simple birthday card.

The Internet was quick to respond, and her father ended up receiving more than 50,000 cards and letters from strangers across all 50 states and 10 countries.

