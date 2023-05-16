Felony charges filed against teen accused of bringing loaded gun to Mankato West

Felony charges have been filed against the teenager accused of bringing a loaded gun to Mankato West High School earlier this month.

Ahmed Mohamed Mohamud, 16, of North Mankato, was charged with felony counts of possessing a dangerous weapon on school property, and possession of a firearm with an altered serial number. Felony charges against 16 and 17-year-olds are public under Minnesota state law.

A petition filed in juvenile court says police were dispatched to Mankato West on May 3 after a student reported Mohamud had posted a Snapchat video with a firearm. A Mankato officer met with West’s assistant principal and reviewed the video, which featured someone holding a handgun and watching a rap video, according to the petition. Police say there was no indication at that point that Mohamud actually had a gun at school or that there was a threat to students.

Police talked to Mohamud, who initially said that the gun in the video was a prop, but eventually admitted his cousin had filmed him holding a gun to “try to act cool,” according to the petition.

The petition said Mohamud refused to let school administrators check his bag for contraband and began pulling away and holding his bag closer to his body. Police believed at that point that Mahamud was carrying a gun or a similar weapon on school grounds. School administrators eventually were able to search the bag, and a gun was found inside.

Police say the Glock 9mm handgun was loaded but no ammunition was in the chamber of the firearm. Mohamud was placed under arrest. The gun’s serial number had been filed off, so police were unable to check if the handgun had been stolen.

Mohamud is also charged with gross misdemeanor possessing a pistol in a public place without a permit.