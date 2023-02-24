Felony domestic assault charges filed against man accused of punching women in the head
February 24, 2023 11:55AM CST
Felony domestic assault charges have been filed against a Mankato man accused of punching a woman in the head.
Heath Roger Kiewatt, 42, was charged Tuesday in Blue Earth County Court.
Kiewatt and a woman were in a car when he allegedly slammed on the brakes and began to punch the woman in the head because she made a comment about his driving.
Police say the victim suffered bruising on her hand, forehead, and nose. Court documents say she also had a bump on her head and scratch marks on her neck and eye.
Kiweatt has multiple prior domestic assault convictions, according to a criminal complaint.