Felony domestic assault charges filed against man accused of punching women in the head

Felony domestic assault charges have been filed against a Mankato man accused of punching a woman in the head.

Heath Roger Kiewatt, 42, was charged Tuesday in Blue Earth County Court.

Kiewatt and a woman were in a car when he allegedly slammed on the brakes and began to punch the woman in the head because she made a comment about his driving.

Police say the victim suffered bruising on her hand, forehead, and nose. Court documents say she also had a bump on her head and scratch marks on her neck and eye.

Kiweatt has multiple prior domestic assault convictions, according to a criminal complaint.