Felony stalking charges filed against Mankato man

A Mankato man is accused of showing up at a woman’s business and threatening to kill her, years after he apparently stabbed her.

Jordan Christopher Knutson, 40, was charged in Blue Earth County Court with felony stalking.

A criminal complaint says Knutson showed up unexpectedly at a woman’s place of business in Dec 2020. The doors were locked, and Knutson allegedly banged the door with his fists, saying “bitch I’m going to kill you.”

The woman’s daughter recorded the incident on video, says the complaint. Investigators reviewed the video and noted the suspect appeared to be Janak. Police say he appeared upset and threatening.

The victim told police Knutson stabbed her many years ago, and continues to show up at her business, and sends texts.

The complaint says the victim has sought two restraining orders against Knutson; the first was dropped; the second had been approved that day, but hadn’t been served.

Janak refused to answer the door when police stopped at his home. In a phone call with police, Knutson said nothing had happened involving the victim the day the incident at her business occurred.

Knutson has multiple prior convictions, including felony domestic assault in Ramsey County, and a more recent order for protection violation – a felony – in May 2014.