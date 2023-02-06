Felony stalking, threats charges filed against New Ulm man

A New Ulm man who allegedly threatened suicide and repeatedly harassed and threatened his victim is facing felony charges.

Carlin Lyle Oscarson, 40, was charged Friday with felony counts of stalking and threats of violence in Brown County Court. He’s also charged with nine counts of harassment and two counts of obscene and harassing phone calls.

A criminal complaint says police were called last Thursday afternoon for a welfare check after Oscarson sent a video to a woman threatening suicide if she didn’t respond to him. The complaint says he was holding a gun to his head in the video.

Oscarson told police that he had only sent the video to get a response from the victim. He said the gun used in the video was a toy, he did not own a firearm, and he was not suicidal, according to the complaint.

The victim told investigators Oscarson sent her the video because she had quit responding to “nasty” messages he had been sending throughout the day.

The charging document says Oscarson called the victim approximately 74 times, left ten voicemail messages, and sent her the video threatening suicide in just over seven hours.

Shortly after the initial report, law enforcement learned Oscarson had apparently called the victim’s mother and began yelling at her because the victim wouldn’t respond to his calls.

The victim reported later that night that Oscarson had repeatedly called her while she was on the road with her children and made multiple threats. Oscarson allegedly threatened to rape her and told her he would kill her with a “long-range” weapon. The complaint says he threatened to shoot her in the head at close range “to see what it looks like,” and told her only one of her children would be safe.

Court documents say Oscarson has threatened to kill the victim several times in the past.

Oscarson was taken into custody after police learned he was knocking on a family member’s door, preparing to go to the victim’s home.