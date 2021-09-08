Female hospitalized after after driving on airport runway

A female was hospitalized after she apparently drove onto the Mankato Regional Airport runway early Wednesday morning.

Police were dispatched to the airport at 5:55 a.m. for a report of a suspicious vehicle. Mankato Public Safety Associate Director Dan Schisel says the vehicle went through a gate and made its way out onto the runway.

Schisel said the driver appeared to be confused and wasn’t answering questions properly.

The female was transported to the local hospital for a medical evaluation, but it didn’t appear she suffered any injuries, according to police.

Charges are likely pending, but police say it’s too early to determine what charges the female could face.