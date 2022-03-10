Fentanyl pills, gun recovered in traffic stop

Police say a gun, fentanyl pills, and other drugs were recovered during a traffic stop just outside of Mankato Monday.

Patrick Isiakpere, 30, was arrested on an outstanding felony warrant issued by the Department of Corrections for violating the conditions of his release. He also faces charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm, 3rd-degree drug sales, and 5th-degree drug possession.

The Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force was actively looking for Isiakpere because of the warrant. Agents also suspected that Isiakpere had a firearm in his possession based on social media video that he had allegedly posted of himself holding a handgun.

Monday at about 6 p.m., task force agents located Isiakpere driving an SUV near the MSU campus. As he drove outside of Mankato City limits, agents requested assistance from the Minnesota State Patrol.

According to a press release from MRVDTF, Isiakpere drove into a parking lot, exited the vehicle, and surrendered to the trooper who pulled him over. He was booked into jail, and his vehicle was impounded.

Taskforce agents executed a warrant on the vehicle Tuesday. Inside, police say a loaded Glock 9mm handgun was found, along with 22 “Mbox 30” fentanyl pills, nine suspected ecstasy pills, and a small amount of marijuana.