Fiber line cut; 911, phone service outages in Waseca County

(Waseca, MN) – Outages to two phone providers have left residents in Waseca County without phone service.

According to the Waseca County Sheriff’s office, both Verizon and CenturyLink have outages in the area.

The release from the department says there was a CenturyLink fiber line cut.

Waseca County dispatch is currently unable to receive emergency calls, so all 911 call will be rerouted to Blue Earth County.

A representative with CenturyLink says anyone using the company’s phone service will not be able to call out and will receive a recording that all circuits are busy. It’s unknown how long the outage will last.

Click here to LIKE Southern Minnesota News on Facebook.

Click here to FOLLOW @SouthernMNnews on Twitter.

(Copyright © 2019 Southern Minnesota News. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)