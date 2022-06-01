Filings for local elected offices in November election close Tuesday

Filings for open seats on the Austin City Council in the November general election closed Tuesday, and current Austin City Councilwoman Rebecca Waller and former city councilwoman Laura Helle filed to run for city council in the city’s 1st Ward.

Waller is running for reelection with the other 1st Ward seat being vacated by Oballa Oballa, who is running for the At Large seat. Waller is in her first term on the City Council, while Helle was elected to one term in the 1st Ward in 2016, but decided not to run again in 2020.

Other filings for the Austin City Council included first-term councilwoman Joyce Poshusta and Ronald A. Kelly in the city’s 3rd Ward, current city councilmen Oballa Oballa and Jeff Austin, plus David Schenck all filed for the At-Large City Council seat and incumbent Jason Baskin and Watsana Thiravong filed for a seat in the city’s 2nd Ward.

Steve Greenman and Jeanne Sheehan also filed for two open commissioner seats on the city of Austin’s Utility Board. For the Mower County Board of Commissioners, current board member John Mueller filed for his seat in the 1st District, incumbent Jerry Reinartz and Jason Duffy filed for the seat in the 2nd district, incumbent Jeff Baldus and former District 27 Senator Dan Sparks filed before Tuesday’s deadline in the 4th district, and incumbent Mike Ankeny filed for his seat in the 5th district.

In filings for other elected positions in Mower County, incumbent Steve Sandvik and current Albert Lea Police Officer David Huse have filed for the office of Sheriff, incumbent Mower County Auditor/Treasurer Scott Felten re-filed for his seat for the November election, as did current Mower County Attorney Kristen Nelson, and James Kellogg and Randy Smith filed for the positions of Soil and Water Supervisors in Districts 3 and 4, respectively.