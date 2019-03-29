Fillmore County Amish preacher accused of repeatedly raping teen 30 years ago

(Preston, MN) – An Amish preacher is accused of raping a teen girl repeatedly some thirty years ago.

Chriss C. Stutzman, 57, of Canton was charged last week in Fillmore County Court with three counts of felony 1st-degree criminal sex conduct.

According to the criminal complaint, the victim reported to police in July 2018 that she’d been sexually assaulted by Stutzman multiple times as a 14-year-old Amish girl in the 80’s. The victim told police she’d kept a diary in which she had written – then scribbled out – about the first and second time Stutzman raped her.

Stutzman was 28-year-old at the time of the alleged rapes, which began when the victim went to help he and his wife with chores, according to the complaint. The victim said a majority of the rapes happened in the barn, and told investigators that two different men witnessed a rape on separate occasions, but walked out without saying anything.

The victim recalled one particular rape in April 1989 where she said Stutzman took her fishing at the Root river near Whalen and raped her in the buggy. She told investigators Stutzman gave her schnapps and later raped her again where they fished.

In an October 2018 interview with police, Stutzman admitted he’d had a sexual relationship with the victim, but said he tries to forget old mistakes he’s made. He allegedly told investigators that intercourse had taken place in the barn and in the house, and confirmed details of the day at the Root River.

Police told Stutzman the victim had recorded 26 incidents of rape in a journal. He told police he didn’t realize it had happened that many times, but it was possible, according to the complaint.

Stutzman is currently an Amish preacher, but was not at the time of the alleged rapes.

