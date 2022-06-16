Final design approved for Tourtellotte Pool

The Mankato City Council has approved a final design for improvements to the Tourtellotte pool.

Costs are estimated at about $6.5 million. The project would include a complete renovation of the bathhouse with new family changing rooms, a zero-depth pool, and a water slide. A new pool deck will be added and the current pool will be reconditioned under the plan.

The city council will decide next month whether to approve the modernization and improvements.

If approved, the project would shut down the pool during the 2023 season, with completion expected in 2024.