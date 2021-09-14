Finalists annouced for new judge seat

Three finalists have been selected for consideration to fill a newly created judgeship in Blue Earth County

The Commission on Judicial Selection announced its recommendations for the Fifth Judicial District vacancy on Monday. Governor Tim Walz will make the appointment.

The finalists are Andrea Lieser, Kristine Weeks, and Aaron Zurek. Lieser is a Deputy County Attorney in Brown County. Weeks and Zurek are both Assistant Public Defenders in the Fifth District courts.

A new district court judgeship was created effective July 1st. The seat will be chambered in Blue Earth County.