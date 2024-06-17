Find A Love Match At The Pickleball Court

Looking to find a date? Pick up a paddle. Pickleball’s popularity is apparently leading to some love matches on the courts. “There are good looking people here, so you never know what is going to happen,” one 25-year-old player told the NY Post. Much of the allure is that you get to meet a lot of different people while playing, because people typically just show up at the courts and rotate in. And because the courts are small, they are more conducive to chatting. “You can talk during pickleball games,” said a 26-year-old. “It’s a more casual sport.”