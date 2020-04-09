Finishing touches on Highway 14/15 Gateway project start Monday

(Mankato, MN) – Motorists on Highway 14/15 will notice some activity next week as crews begin putting the final touches on the New Ulm Gateway project.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation said the project will resume Monday, April 13. Landscaping will take place next week, as weather permits, with the majority of trees and plants being placed by the New Ulm monument and median on 7th St, as well as the bench area on the trail near the new interchange.

The final aesthetics on the Minnesota River Bridge are also expected to be completed soon with work on the stone veneer and finishing. Permanent surf is also being established.

MnDOT advises there could be some minor, short-term shoulder and lane closures during the landscaping and finishing work.

Crews will be maintaining social distancing practices while working, according to MnDOT.