Finstad Appointed to Agriculture and Education and Labor Committees

NEW ULM, MN – Congressman Brad Finstad (MN-01) on Friday received his House committee assignments for the remainder of the 117th Congress. He will serve on the Committee on Agriculture, as well as the Committee on Education & Labor.

“I am excited to get to work for Minnesota’s First District, serving on these committees and being a true voice for southern Minnesota,” said Congressman Finstad.

“The First District is blessed with a robust agricultural economy, as well as a strong workforce, and outstanding schools and universities. As a member of both the Agriculture Committee and the Education and Labor Committee, I will work to make sure we are serving the needs of our farmers, rather than saddling them with burdensome regulations; that our workforce is productive and competitive; and that every student – from preschool to college – has the opportunity and access to a good education.

“As a farmer, a small business owner, and a parent to school-aged children, I am looking forward to bringing my experiences and my Minnesota values to the work of these committees, which have jurisdiction over issues that are essential to the everyday lives of southern Minnesotans.”