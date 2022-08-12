Finstad sworn in as Congressman

Republican Brad Finstad was sworn into Congress Friday.

The former state representative won the special Congressional election Tuesday. He’ll now serve the remainder of Congressman Jim Hagedorn’s term, which will last through January.

Finstad beat former Hormel CEO Jeff Ettinger by a 51% to 47% margin, nearly 5,000 votes. Finstad and Ettinger will face off again in the November general election.

“Minnesota’s First Congressional District has been home to several generations of my family, and I believe it’s the greatest place on Earth,” Finstad said in a statement. “Having the opportunity to bring our values to Washington, D.C. is an important job, and I am committed to working hard for the people of our district every day.”