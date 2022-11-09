Finstad wins 1st Congressional District race

Rep Brad Finstad will keep his seat in Washington.

The Republican Congressman got nearly 54% of the vote against his Democratic challenger, Jeff Ettinger, who had 42.2%.

The race was a rematch after Finstad bested Ettinger, the former CEO of Hormel, in an August special election to replace Jim Hagedorn, who died in February. Since that time, a new redistricting map has slightly changed the 1st District to include Red Wing, while Le Sueur County moved to the 2nd District.