Fire at Angie’s BoomChickaPop plant for the second time this week

The North Mankato Fire Department was called Wednesday to Angie’s BoomChickaPop plant for the second time this week.

Crews responded shortly before 7 a.m. to a delivery chute and semi-trailer fire.

Employees had already evacuated the production area because of smoke when firefighters arrived and workers had pulled the semi-trailer away from the building so crews could work. The interior fire was confined to the delivery chute in the production area. The fire department was on the scene for roughly two hours.

Firefighters had just been to the plant Monday evening to extinguish an equipment fire.