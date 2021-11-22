Fire at Hoover Elementary playground under investigation

A fire at the Hoover Elementary school playground is under investigation.

The North Mankato Fire Department responded to the blaze at 1524 Hoover Dr Sunday shortly before noon.

Crews arrived on the scene to find flames enveloping wood chips and rubber mats in the playground, as well as two adjacent pieces of playground equipment, according to a news release.

The equipment sustained heavy damage, but there were no injuries, according to the release.

NMFD was on the scene for approximately one hour and was assisted by North Mankato Police.

The fire remains under investigation by the Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office.