Fire At Mankato Airport Damages Medic Crew’s Living Space

Significant damage was done to a living space at Mankato Regional Airport Saturday following a fire.

Firefighters responded to a fire at 3030 North Airport Road at 2:36 p.m. on October 13. The fire was in the living quarters for the flight crew of the on-site medic helicopter, who were way on a call at the time.

The fire mostly self-extinguished from lack of oxygen. No one was injured. The cause of the fire is believed to be cooking related. Damages are estimated at $150,000, according to a release from Mankato Public Safety.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com

