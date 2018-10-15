Fire At Mankato Airport Damages Medic Crew’s Living Space

Significant damage was done to a living space at Mankato Regional Airport Saturday following a fire.

Firefighters responded to a fire at 3030 North Airport Road at 2:36 p.m. on October 13.  The fire was in the living quarters for the flight crew of the on-site medic helicopter, who were way on a call at the time.

The fire mostly self-extinguished from lack of oxygen.  No one was injured.  The cause of the fire is believed to be cooking related.  Damages are estimated at $150,000, according to a release from Mankato Public Safety.

