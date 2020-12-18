Fire at Midwest Auto in North Mankato

Fire crews responded to a fire at a North Mankato business on Thursday morning.

When the North Mankato Fire Department responded to the fire at Midwest Auto Pros at 11:35 a.m., crews found vehicles on fire inside the structure.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the remaining flames and didn’t leave the site until they could confirm that the structure and vehicles had cooled down, according to a news release.

There were no injuries.

The fire remains under investigation.