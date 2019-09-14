Fire at Toro plant in Windom causes minor damage

(Windom, MN) – Injuries were avoided and production is back to normal after a fire on the roof of the Toro plant in Windom Tuesday.

Windom Fire Chief Ben Derickson told SMN no one was injured in the fire, which was reported at 11:30 p.m. on September 10th.

Derickson said the fire started on a ventilation hood on the roof of the plant, but how it began is unclear. Crews remained on the scene for about one hour and 30 minutes. The plant was evacuated and closed down during that time.

Damages were minor, but exact estimates aren’t yet known.

The fire started over Toro’s diecast area, which Derickson said is full of aluminum. “If you use water over that, you’re going to have an explosion, so everything had to be fought with fire extinguishers; dry chemicals.”

Click here to LIKE Southern Minnesota News on Facebook.

Click here to FOLLOW @SouthernMNnews on Twitter.

(Copyright © 2019 Southern Minnesota News – Alpha Media Mankato. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)