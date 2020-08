(Mankato, MN) – A fire at a Mankato residence Thursday caused about $65,000 in damages.

Mankato Public Safety responded to a report of the fire at 40 Karen Court at 2:07 p.m. Fire crews discovered the blaze had broken out in the garage attic, and extinguished it.

There were no injuries, but neighbors helped four dogs escape the home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation