Fire causes extensive damage at Fargo strip mall

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Fire has caused extensive damage at a strip mall in Fargo.

Authorities say the three-alarm fire broke out in Bodyworks Physical Therapy Tuesday afternoon and spread to Gigi’s Playhouse which serves individuals with Down syndrome. Fire officials say a firewall between Gigi’s and another business slowed the fire from spreading further.

Damage beyond the firewall was limited to a mechanical room. Authorities say the blaze burned through the roof at the two businesses and caused heavy water damage elsewhere. Crews from West Fargo and Moorhead, Minnesota were also called to the fire. One firefighter suffered a minor injury, but no civilians were hurt.