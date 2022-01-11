Fire crews battle blaze at condemned hotel in Duluth

Fire crews are fighting a large fire at a condemned hotel in Duluth in subzero conditions.

Fire officials say the roof of the old Seaway Hotel in the Lincoln Park Craft District has collapsed and all firefighters have been pulled out of the building Monday.

Some residents and workers in adjacent buildings, including tenants in apartments above Curly’s Bar, have been evacuated.

The Esmond Building is owned by the Duluth Housing and Redevelopment Authority, was condemned and slated for demolition after another building was constructed to house the hotel’s former residents.

Firefighters from Superior, Wisconsin are providing mutual aid.