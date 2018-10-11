Fire Crews Respond To Blaze At Nashville Saloon In Waseca

Authorities have confirmed that they responded to a fire at a Waseca bar today.

The Waseca Fire Department declined to release any further information, but said the blaze at the Nashville Saloon is under investigation.

A source told Southern Minnesota News that the fire department arrived on the scene at 4:30 a.m. and pulled their hoses from the scene around 8 a.m. According to the source there are multiple emergency vehicles from several agencies, and that detectives were still on the scene as of 11 a.m.

Yesterday SMN published an article detailing charges against the bar owner, Rachelle Schoknect, who is accused of stealing gambling funds from a local hockey association.

SMN will update this story as it develops.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com

Click here to LIKE River 105 on Facebook