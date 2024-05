Mankato Public Safety responded to a duplex fire yesterday afternoon at 748 James Ave.

Occupants of the duplex called 911 when they smelled smoke coming from the basement. Everyone inside the building was able to exit without any injuries.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze, which was contained to the basement utility room.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

There were no injuries. Damages are estimated at $7,000.