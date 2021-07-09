Fire damages historical Upsala home

ST. CLOUD, Minn. (AP) — Investigators are trying to determine what caused a fire that damaged a historical home in Upsala. The St. Cloud Times reports firefighters got a call of a blaze at the Borgstrom House-Historical Site around 10:40 p.m. Monday. Firefighters contained the flames to the attic. Authorities didn’t put together a damage estimate. The state fire marshal is assisting the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office with the investigation. The Borgstrom family helped found Upsala, which was originally known only as the “Swedish Settlement.”