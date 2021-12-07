Fire damages hog barn near Morton

A hog barn near Morton was damaged by fire Monday afternoon.

The blaze was reported at about 2:09 p.m. at the 32000 block of Renville Co Rd 2, which is about three miles northwest of Morton.

An investigation found the fire was caused by an electrical issue on the east side of one of the buildings, according to a press release from the Renville County Sheriff’s Department. No hogs were in the barn at the time of the fire.

A damage estimate is not yet available.

The release says the barn is owned by Richard and Debra Scheffler of rural Morton.

The Morton, Franklin, and Redwood Falls fire departments assisted at the scene.