Fire damages Mankato home

(Mankato, MN) – No one was injured in an early morning fire at a Mankato residence.

Mankato Public Safety responded to the blaze at 621 Park Lane at 2:29 a.m. Monday morning. Firefighters extinguished the fire on the home’s back exterior before flames entered the interior, according to a release from public safety.

Damages are estimated at $50,000. One person was home but was able to exit the residence without injury.

