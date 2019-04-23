Fire damages Mankato home

(Mankato, MN) – No one was injured in an early morning fire at a Mankato residence.

Mankato Public Safety responded to the blaze at 621 Park Lane at 2:29 a.m. Monday morning.  Firefighters extinguished the fire on the home’s back exterior before flames entered the interior, according to a release from public safety.

Damages are estimated at $50,000.  One person was home but was able to exit the residence without injury.

