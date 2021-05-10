Fire departments spend hours fighting unattended fire in Sibley County

Fire departments from multiple agencies spend several hours fighting a blaze in Sibley County Friday afternoon.

The Sibley County Sheriff’s Office responded at 4:45 p.m. to an unattended grass fire near the intersection of 170th St and 401st Ave, north of Curran Lake.

Green Isle, Arlington, and Hamburg fire departments stayed on the scene for several hours until the blaze was under control.

The fire is believed to have been caused by a nearby brush fire that was left unattended, according to a press release.

It was the second fire reported in just 15 minutes in the county Friday, the first a blaze that burned a protected wildlife area near Henderson.