Fire destroys barn, kills animals north of Waseca

Animals were killed in a fire that also destroyed a barn north of Waseca Tuesday.

The Waseca Fire Department was called to the scene at 4:50 a.m. and remained until 8 a.m.

Firefighters cleared the building, but returned at 3 p.m. to extinguish hot spots and flare-ups caused by wind. Crews remained for another three hours.

No injuries were reported among firefighters.

The barn and its contents are a total loss, Jason Forshee, Waseca Fire Chief, told SMN. Forshee didn’t know the number lost and declined to say what type of animal died.

Morristown and Waterville fire departments assisted at the scene.