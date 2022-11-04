Fire destroys Good Thunder home, dog killed

A fire destroyed a Good Thunder home Wednesday and a dog died in the blaze.

Good Thunder Fire Chief Phil Klammer said crews were called shortly after 9 a.m. to Darren and Jenny Frank’s residence, which is about a mile and a half north of Good Thunder on Old Highway 66.

Klammer said a neighbor noticed the garage on fire and called 911. The family was not home at the time of the fire, but someone came home before fire crews arrived to rescue two dogs inside the home. Klammer said one of the dogs was deceased and the other suffered from smoke inhalation.

The garage and home were engulfed in flames when the Good Thunder Fire Department arrived. Crews remained on the scene for about five hours.

The home was a total loss.

Klammer said the fire started in the garage, but the exact cause is still under investigation. The state fire marshal has been notified.

No injuries to people were reported.

Fire departments from Lake Crystal, Mapleton, and Vernon Center were called in to assist with manpower and water.