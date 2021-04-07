Fire destroys house, spreads to ravine in Madelia

A cigarette is believed to be responsible for a fire that destroyed a house in Madelia and spread to a ravine.

Fire crews responded Monday evening to a home in the southeast part of the fire district. The fire reportedly started when a pet bumped a cigarette from the homeowner’s hand, igniting the grass and deck, then spreading to the house.

Dry conditions and strong winds caused the home and a nearby ravine to become engulfed in flames, according to a release posted on Facebook by the Madelia Fire Department.

The home was a total loss, but there were no injuries reported.

“Madelia Fire wants to remind people that these dry conditions coupled with strong winds are the perfect mixture for disaster,” says the department’s post. “Until conditions change, please avoid any recreation or tasks in which a flame or excessive heat is present.”

The state fire marshal is involved in the investigation.