Fire destroys lodge at Minnesota ski resort

CALLAWAY, Minn. (AP) — Fire has destroyed the main lodge at a popular ski resort in northwestern Minnesota.

Officials say the main building at Maplelag, which caught fire Monday morning, is expected to be declared a total loss.

The cause of the fire near Callaway in Becker County, is under investigation. It’s the second time in 23 years that fire has burned the lodge.

In December 1999, the resort’s main building was destroyed by a late night fire. The Richards family, which owns the resort, closed it for the winter and rebuilt, just as they plan to do once again.