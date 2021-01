No injuries were reported at a Mankato auto that was destroyed by fire Monday.

Fire crews were called to Dean’s Northtown Auto at 1513 N Riverfront Dr at 1:12 p.m.. On the scene, firefighters found the two-stall mechanic repair shop engulfed in flames.

The blaze was extinguished.

Damages are estimated at $350,000. The cause of the fire is under investigation.