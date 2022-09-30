Fire destroys sow farm near East Chain

A fire Thursday morning destroyed a pork farm near East Chain.

A release from Hugoson Pork says the fire is believed to have started at around 3:30 a.m.

The company says the blaze “devastated” the sow farm and the majority of the site is considered a total loss.

More than ten area fire departments from surrounding communities responded to the fire.

Hugoson Pork says there were no reported injuries to staff or emergency responders.