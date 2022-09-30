Fire destroys sow farm near East Chain
September 30, 2022 12:29PM CDT
A fire Thursday morning destroyed a pork farm near East Chain.
A release from Hugoson Pork says the fire is believed to have started at around 3:30 a.m.
The company says the blaze “devastated” the sow farm and the majority of the site is considered a total loss.
More than ten area fire departments from surrounding communities responded to the fire.
Hugoson Pork says there were no reported injuries to staff or emergency responders.