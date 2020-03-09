Fire destroys VFW, treatment center in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Minn. (Star Tribune) — Fire has destroyed a Grand Rapids VFW post and a nearby addiction treatment center.

Flames engulfed the downtown Grand Rapids operations of Lakeview Behavioral Health on Saturday night. The center was unoccupied at the time. Smoke and flames then spread to the Ponti-Peterson VFW Post 1720 next door shortly after 9 p.m. Only a few people were in the VFW post and were able to get out safely.

The Star Tribune reports a substantial amount of the 91-year-old post’s military memorabilia is gone. Lakeview Behavioral Health has two other locations, another in Grand Rapids and one in Hibbing.