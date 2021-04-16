Fire officials say blaze that destroyed Mankato home was arson

A fire that destroyed a Mankato home Thursday morning was arson, Mankato Public Safety announced.

Commander Sean Hayes said evidence collected at the scene on Elm Dr shows the fire was incendiary. Hayes explained there was no reason for a fire to be in that area of the home without it being intentionally set.

Hayes declined to comment on who started the fire, but said there is a person of interest. The suspect has not been arrested at this point due to the ongoing investigation.

Commander Justin Neumann said the fire was reported by a neighbor or a passerby.