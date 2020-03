(Mankato, MN) – No injuries were reported after a fire broke out on Mankato’s east side.

Mankato Public Safety responded to the blaze at 107 Bardin Drive 4:10 a.m. Monday.

A release from public safety says the fire was caused by materials that were kept too close to an open flame candle. Public safety extinguished the fire.

No injuries were reported.

Damages were estimated at $10,000.